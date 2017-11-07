Finance top job for DeMo insider

New Delhi: Hasmukh Adhia, the powerful bureaucrat in the finance ministry believed to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy-making team, has been designated as the new finance secretary. The elevation of Adhia, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer, comes just two days ahead of the anniversary of the demonetisation exercise that shredded 86 per cent of the country's notes in circulation. Adhia had played a key role in the consultation process that led to the disruptive event that has been blamed for the sharp slowdown in the economy. He was also the prime mover behind the goods and services tax. (GST) Adhia will continue as the revenue secretary but will rank first among the five secretaries in the finance ministry. Minutes after the old high value notes were junked on November 8 last year, Adhia had tweeted: "This is the biggest and the boldest step by the government for containing black money. It is like a surgical strike on black money." A topper from Ahmedabad's H.R. College in accountancy and a gold medallist from IIM Ahmedabad, besides being a doctorate in yoga from Swamy Vivekananda Yoga University, Bangalore, Adhia has earlier served as principal secretary to Modi when he was chief minister of Gujarat. End politicking: Singh Former finance minister Manmohan Singh has described last year's demonetisation exercise as a "monumental blunder", adding that the turmoil it wrought "was entirely self-inflicted due to a thoughtless policy executed in haste". In an interview with BloombergQuint, the former Prime Minister shrugged off suggestions that he stood vindicated after his forecast that the demonetisation would shave off at least 2 percentage points from the growth rate. Singh said the time for "politicking" over demonetisation was over. He said Modi should graciously acknowledge that the demonetisation was a blunder and then seek support from everyone to rebuild the economy. "There come certain moments in a democracy's history when economics should take precedence over politics. It is one such moment now," Singh said. "We must put the nation above all politics and strive to seek solutions to our challenges of jobless and unequal economic growth."