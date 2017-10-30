SC wants to meet Kerala woman in love-jihad row, tells dad to get her

Hadiya and her husband Shefin Jehan. A File Picture New Delhi, Oct. 30 (Agencies): The Supreme Court wants to meet the Kerala woman caught in a love-jihad row after converting to Islam to marry a Muslim. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud asked senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the father of the 24-year-old woman, to ensure that she is produced on November 27 for interaction with the bench, which is likely to gauge her mental stage and whether she had given free consent to the marriage. In a video reportedly shot in August, but released last week, the woman says her father is angry with her and beats her. The National Investigation Agency, represented by Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, said there was a well-oiled machinery working in Kerala that indoctrinates and radicalises youth, and that it has reports of 89 similar cases, in which young girls have been converted to Islam with the bait of marriage. Divan, appearing for woman's father K.M. Ashokan, claimed that the alleged husband of the woman is a radicalised man and several organisations such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) are involved in radicalisation of Kerala’s society. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for her husband Shafin Jahan, opposed the NIA's submission and that of the woman's father. The woman, a Hindu, had converted to Islam and later married Jahan. It was alleged that the Islamic State’s mission in Syria had recruited the woman using Jahan. Jahan had approached the apex court on September 20 seeking recall of its August 16 order directing the NIA to investigate the conversion and marriage of the Hindu woman. On October 7, the Kerala government had told the Supreme Court that its police had conducted a “thorough investigation” into her conversion and subsequent marriage to Jahan and did not find material warranting the transfer of probe to the NIA. Jahan had moved the apex court after the Kerala High Court annulled his marriage, saying it was an insult to the independence of women in the country.