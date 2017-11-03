Fake news in real news

Donald Trump London: Honest, this isn't fake news but real news - the "word" of the year, beloved of Donald Trump, is "fake news". It has been chosen by Collins Dictionary which said "the word saw an unprecedented usage increase (of) 365 per cent since 2016". Technically, "fake news" is two words but Collins is calling it a "word". "As defined by Collins, 'fake news' means 'false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting'," it added. The announcement from the dictionary revealed: "In a year that's been so unbelievable it's hard to know what is fact and what is fiction, you can rely on Collins to keep you updated on the words you need to know. The Word of the Year campaign is a chance to reflect on the words that have defined the last 12 months and we can reveal that the 2017 winner is.... FAKE NEWS." It went on: "It has been derided by the leader of the free world and accused of influencing elections, but 'fake news' is today legitimate news as it is named Collins Word of the Year 2017." Helen Newstead, Collins head of language content, explained: "Much of this year's list is definitely politically charged, but with a new President in the US and a snap election in the UK it is perhaps no surprise that politics continues to electrify the language. Newstead said: "'Fake news', either as a statement of fact or as an accusation, has been inescapable, contributing to the undermining of society's trust in news reporting: given the term's ubiquity and its regular usage by Trump, it is clear that Collins Word of the Year 'fake news' is very real news." People who compile dictionaries found other politically relevant words since 2016 that will be added to CollinsDictionary.com and considered for inclusion in future print editions. They include: Antifa: (1) An anti-fascist organisation (2) A member of an anti-fascist organisation adjective: (3) involving, belonging to, or relating to an anti-fascist organisation. Corbynmania: Fervent enthusiasm for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party. Cuffing season: The period of autumn and winter, when single people are considered likely to seek settled relationships rather than engage in casual affairs. Echo chamber: An environment, especially on a social media site, in which any statement of opinion is likely to be greeted with approval because it will only be read or heard by people who hold similar views. Fidget spinner: A small toy comprising two or three prongs arranged around a central bearing, designed to be spun by the fingers as means of improving concentration or relieving stress. Gender-fluid: Not identifying exclusively with one gender rather than another. Gig economy: An economy in which there are few permanent employees and most jobs are assigned to temporary or freelance workers. Insta: Of or relating to the photo-sharing application Instagram. Unicorn: (1) an imaginary creature depicted as a white horse with one long spiralled horn growing from its forehead, regarded as symbol of innocence and purity (2) a recently launched business enterprise that is valued at more than $1 billion.