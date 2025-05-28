'Fair use' or 'extortion'? Pawan Khera slams 'flawed' copyright law amid ANI–YouTuber row

Congress leader Pawan Khera, Chairman of the party’s Media and Publicity Department, posted a pointed message on X: “India's Copyright Act hasn't kept pace with the digital age. While Section 52 of the Copyright Act, 1957 permits ‘fair dealing’ for criticism, commentary, and news, the law remains mired in ambiguity.”

Khera’s comments come in the wake of a viral video by YouTuber Mohak Mangal, who accused news agency Asian News International (ANI) of demanding Rs 50 lakh in penalties to remove copyright strikes issued against his channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has already reignited debate around copyright abuse, “fair dealing,” and the vulnerability of independent creators under India’s outdated legal framework.

“What constitutes 'fair use'? How much is too much?” Khera asked, before adding, “The Act was last amended by UPA 2 in 2012. Since then, the BJP has been both ignorant and indifferent. They have been busy peddling flashy slogans like ‘Digital India’ while ignoring the fundamental reforms needed to democratise the digital space.”

According to Khera, the result is a hostile environment for small creators.

“This has left independent creators squeezed. On one side, predatory platforms demand hefty payouts; on the other, powerful corporations dodge accountability out of legal fear. The small YouTuber, the grassroots reporter, the digital satirist is paying the price.”

The “price” became painfully literal for Mangal.

In his video titled “Dear ANI”, posted on May 26, the YouTuber detailed how three copyright strikes were issued against him by ANI for using brief clips...just eleven and nine seconds long, in videos covering the RG Kar rape-murder case in Kolkata and "Operation Sindoor".

According to YouTube’s policy, three strikes can lead to the termination of a channel.

Concerned, Mangal’s team member Ajeesh Babu reached out to ANI via WhatsApp. He was asked to send an email, and soon after, received a formal response:

“We take the violation of ANI’s intellectual property rights very seriously,” it read. “The discounted cost, including penalties for the copyright strikes, is Rs 48 lakh plus GST per annum, payable in full in advance. Once the payment is made, all strikes will be retracted as the license will be purchased.”

When Babu followed up with a phone call, an ANI representative allegedly revised the amount to Rs 40 lakh and explained that the strike was issued because the clips were used without permission, regardless of their brevity.

Prominent YouTubers and digital rights advocates rallied behind Mangal.

Dhruv support for Mangal

Anti Narendra Modi youtuber Dhruv Rathee came out in support of Mangal on social media and wrote, “Before giving a copyright strike, give creators a chance to delete the ‘copyrighted’ clip from their video if it’s less than 10 seconds…. It will stop the whole blackmail and extortion.”

The issue concerns India’s Section 52 of the Copyright Act, which defines “fair dealing” to include use for criticism, review, reporting of current events and research.

But unlike the US. doctrine of “fair use,” which has been more clearly defined through case law, India’s legal system offers creators little clarity or protection, especially in digital contexts.

Courts have rarely ruled on fair dealing in the realm of online news and commentary, leaving platforms and rights holders to interpret the law unilaterally.

Sensing the unease, the Press Trust of India (PTI) stepped in. On May 27, PTI posted on X, offering “highly affordable” access to its video content for YouTubers and other digital creators.

“To support responsible content creation, we offer individual YouTube creators highly affordable access to PTI videos for your YouTube content and for use in other social media platforms,” the post read, though it did not include pricing details.

Glare on BJP

Pawan Khera has framed the entire episode as a symptom of a broken digital policy ecosystem under the BJP rule.

“The challenges faced by the independent media and content creators need widespread and sympathetic discussion. Freedom of Expression is indeed threatened by censorship but also this deleterious mix of outdated laws, exploitative platforms, and a government that refuses to act.”, Khera added to his X post.