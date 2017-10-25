Extortion slur on Qureshi

New Delhi: Controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi "extorted" Rs 5.75 crore from a businessman for providing him help in a CBI case with the aid of a serving director of the probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate has alleged. The ED made the claims in a chargesheet filed against Qureshi in a special court here on Monday. He is now in jail. "Moin Qureshi has extorted Rs 5.75 crore from a businessman under the promise of providing help in his family case with the CBI through the then director. One more businessman had to pay Rs 1.75 crore to Qureshi in lieu of the promise of help in a CBI case," the ED said. Former CBI chief A.P. Singh has been booked by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), apart from Qureshi and others. The agency said Qureshi had been "regularly sending gifts to various government servants holding important and sensitive positions who obtained the illegal gratification or pecuniary advantage either themselves or through their kith and kin". The ED cited "BBM (BlackBerry Messenger) messages exchanged between Qureshi and the accused persons involved in other criminal cases and also the persons who wanted to seek undue favours from other investigating agencies of the government by getting them off the hook". "In this way, he also obtained huge amounts of money for providing influence." The money was obtained in the name of government servants/political persons holding public office and they either obtained the money for themselves or through their kin, the ED said. "Two public witnesses came forward and gave their statements that they had paid around Rs 7.5 crore to Qureshi to help them in getting relief from the investigating agency, CBI," the ED said. Similarly, the ED said, a Mumbai-based businessman, an accused in a 2010 loan-for-bribery scam probed by the CBI, was also seeking favours from the agency through Qureshi and his contacts. "During the course of investigation, certain facts have emerged which constitute omission and commission on the part of certain public servants holding high positions in collusion with Qureshi, causing huge amounts of illegal money transactions. "Investigations have revealed that Qureshi was the beneficial owner of offshore companies having bank accounts abroad," the ED said, adding he had properties in Dubai and London. #The ED alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based operators. The meat exporter is also being probed by the income-tax department for alleged evasion.