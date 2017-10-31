The Telegraph
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Emblematic picture of Deendayal
Basant Kumar Mohanty

New Delhi: Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya has made it to the official letterhead of human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar.

A letter dated October 25, 2017, from Javadekar to vice-chancellors carries Upadhyaya's photo just below the national emblem.

It could not be ascertained if any other minister's letterhead carries a photo of the co-founder of the Jana Sangh, the precursor of the BJP.

Three senior officials told this newspaper they did not remember any previous instance of a private individual's photograph being used under the national emblem in a minister's official letterhead.

An email sent by this newspaper to the HRD ministry spokesperson, Ghanshyam Goel, had not received a response till Monday evening.

