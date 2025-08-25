Reporters’ Collective alleges ECI misled public on machine-readable voter rolls

The Reporters’ Collective has called out the Election Commission for allegedly misleading voters about the functioning of machine-readable voter lists.

Responding to the ECI’s claim that machine-readable data cannot be altered, the founder-editor of Reporters’ Collective Nitin Sethi said: “Machine-readable data cannot be altered, the ECI has lied. It can only be read and analysed at scale. Journalists and people with data skills are doing it for the citizens of India to have a clean voter list.”

He added: “Any alteration to the voter database can only be done by ECI officials. Even Bihar officials of ECI cannot make some alterations, checks and review which is done at the HQ of ECI in Delhi.”

On August 17, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had said, "Machine readable means that you can read the electoral roll. If you have the list on your computer, you can take a photo and put it somewhere else. If you put a photo of a person somewhere else and flip it, the person will not be able to vote. Because when he goes to vote, his face will not be visible. So machine readable is a different thing."

Sharing some insights into an investigation carried out by Reporters’ Collective, Sethi claimed the investigative portal had “unlocked the data ECI has put behind unreadable files.”

According to Sethi, the collective, with the help of experts, began working in early August to collate data on voters from the January 25 final list and the draft Bihar Special Summary Revision (SIR) list.

“This was the only way to find systemic errors and frauds,” he said.

The investigation, according to him, revealed irregularities. “We found more than 5,000 voters who are registered in both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in just one assembly constituency! Such duplicates are illegal. Our experts could do it by cracking the data. It should have been done by ECI.”

Another finding flagged by Reporters’ Collective is on mass discrepancies in addresses provided by the voters. “We also found more than 80,000 voters across three constituencies who have been wrongfully and/or fraudulently bundled on the same hoax addresses across just 3 constituencies. More than 500 people in just one house. ECI didn't check, we did.”

Sethi claimed that the task of identifying such errors should have been carried out by the commission itself. “What we were doing, the ECI is required to do internally: Run computer programs on the voter lists to find patterns of fraud and errors. The ECI holds data in a format that is easy to process and analyse. But, when it made it public, it locked the data up.”

Sethi alleged that the commission was attempting to limit scrutiny. “But, ECI is trying to hide data from scrutiny (unless SC orders it otherwise) and pass the responsibility on to volunteers of the political parties (BLAs). As citizens, we appoint the ECI to hold fair polls.”