Drunk dad hurls girls

Lucknow: A drunk father threw his three minor daughters out of a running train in Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday.

While one of the daughters died, the other two are in hospital with critical injuries.

According to the statements of the eldest daughter, eight-year-old Albul, their father Mohammad Iddu, a resident of Bihar's Motihari who works as a labourer in Punjab's Ludhiana, had been drinking with his brother Mohammad Iqbal on the Amritsar-Saharsa Jan Sewa Express on their way home.

When the train, which only has general compartments, was passing through Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh around 1am, Iddu and Iqbal herded Albul, Munni, 6, and Salima, 4, to the compartment door and threw them out one by one.

Residents found Albul and Salima along the railway tracks a few metres from each other near Bhawanipur village on Tuesday morning. Munni was found dead in Ramaipur village, 30km before Bhawanipur.

Yogendra Singh, the circle officer of Sitapur police, said: "The police and the GRP admitted them to the district hospital, where Munni was declared dead on arrival. She had suffered head injuries and bled profusely."

"Albul identified Munni from a photograph," Singh said.

"According to Albul, the family hails from Chhoriya village in Motihari. Their mother Ablina was sleeping when their father and uncle tossed them out of the train after it left Sitapur Cantonment station," Singh said.

Some local people and journalists who visited Albul and Salima in hospital said the elder sibling asked for money, suggesting that she could have been begging in Ludhiana.

Albul's left leg has got fractured. Salima has serious injuries near her left ear and neck, doctors said.

The police said the family was supposed to get off at Hajipur and take another train to Motihari. Their whereabouts are still unknown.