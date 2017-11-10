Dramatic arrival, inglorious exit

Priti Patel with David Cameron in Howrah in November 2013 London: All political careers end in failure, it is said, and Priti Patel's ended dramatically - at least for now. The first British Indian cabinet minister was summoned back from Nairobi at the start of a three-day trip to Africa and made to resign on Wednesday night as international development secretary by an angry Prime Minister Theresa May. At one point, almost 25,000 people logged on to the Flightradar24 airline tracking website to follow the progress of Flight KQ100 as Priti made the eight-and-a-half-hour journey home. A BBC helicopter hovered over her car as it headed down the A4 into London. She entered Downing Street at 6.22pm, ignominiously through the back door, and left at 7pm, effectively sacked by May. Her alleged crime was to hold 12 engagements with senior members of the Israeli regime, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, supposedly during a family holiday in the country, and not involve the foreign office in her discussions. After she received a dressing down from May at Downing Street on Monday and left for Africa, her enemies in the foreign office had leaked further ammunition to the BBC - that Priti had failed to tell the Prime Minister of a further meeting at the Commons with Israeli public security minister Gilad Erdan. It seems she was negotiating with Israel about offering humanitarian aid in the Golan Heights and in occupied lands, which the UK does not recognise as lawful Israeli territory. Prime Minister May acknowledged last night that Priti was a crucial link between the Conservatives and the 2.5-million- strong Indian community in the UK and also with the Indian government. She summed it up in her response to Priti's letter of resignation: "You rightly take pride in being the first British Indian Cabinet Minister -- a significant achievement which follows your work as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and Minister of State for Employment, and your years of service to your constituents in Witham." In recent weeks, Priti stood in as hostess at the Diwali party at 10 Downing Street, when the Prime Minister had to go to Brussels for Brexit talks. When May was absent again in Brussels, she sent Priti to the Hinduja Diwali party with a personal message. It was David Cameron who first recognised the importance of the Indian community in the UK and appointed Priti as his "diaspora champion" during a visit to New Delhi and Calcutta in 2013. When chief minister Mamata Banerjee paid her first visit to London in July 2015, Cameron asked Priti to lead the talks on behalf of the UK government as he was abroad on an official visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted at Heathrow in November 2015 by Priti on behalf of Cameron. Had Cameron still remained Prime Minister, it was unlikely he would ever have sacked Priti but she went against him during the Brexit referendum by becoming a high-profile member of the "Leave" side. As May brought Priti into the cabinet, some tipped her as a future Tory leader. The 45-year-old was born in Harrow, north London, the daughter of parents who fled to Britain from Idi Amin's Uganda in the 1960s. She studied at a comprehensive school in Watford before taking a degree in economics, sociology and social anthropology at Keele University and a post-graduate diploma in government and politics at Essex. Priti joined the Tories as a teenager and was recruited to William Hague's press office during his leadership, then left politics for a career in public relations. She was placed on Cameron's priority A-list of promising candidates and won a seat at Westminster as MP for the newly-created Witham seat in Essex in 2010. She would almost certainly have held talks with Mamata in London this weekend. There is no way back for her, at least, under May.