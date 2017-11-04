Doctors' govt duty pruned

Calcutta: Calcutta High Court has set aside a notification that had made it mandatory for a postgraduate doctor to serve at least three years in a government hospital.

The court order means that a doctor with a postgraduate degree or diploma from a Bengal college will have to serve in a state-run hospital for only a year.

"Since the state government has to bear the cost of training students for MD and MS degrees and the postgraduate diploma courses, it can ask the doctors to serve a year in its hospitals. But the rule that forces them to serve three long years in government hospitals is arbitrary and unconstitutional," Justice I.P. Mukerji said.

Till 2013, it was not necessary for postgraduate doctors to serve in government hospitals. In 2013, Bengal made government service mandatory for at least a year to address the shortage of doctors, saying failure to serve a year would invite a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

In June 2015, the state extended the period to three years for doctors with MD and MS degrees and to two years for postgraduate diploma holders. The fine was raised to Rs 30 lakh for degree holders and Rs 20 lakh for those with diplomas.

Naval Patel and 138 other doctors moved the high court in August 2016. "The hearing ended in August. The court delivered the verdict on Friday," said advocate Loknath Chatterjee, who appeared for the petitioners.