Discrimination cry at JNU

New Delhi: Dozens of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe faculty members in Jawaharlal Nehru University have accused vice-chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar of caste-based discrimination and voiced their "deep anguish" in a memorandum they have filed. The teachers, who numbered nearly 50, cited several instances of discrimination by the executive council (EC), the varsity's highest decision-making body that Kumar heads, in their memorandum to the VC. "It is submitted that we the SC/ST faculty of JNU are in deep anguish over the blatant discrimination meted out to the faculty and non-teaching staff of the SC/ST members of this University. Several cases of blatant discrimination have been dispensed by your esteemed office, as well as by the administration under your leadership," the memorandum said. The memorandum cited denial of promotion to Satya Brata Das from the Centre of English Studies in the School of Languages to the post of professor on the ground that he did not guide a PhD research scholar. Rules framed by higher education regulator UGC for career advancement don't require a faculty member to have guided a PhD student to be eligible for promotion to the rank of a professor. "In the past, the EC has even reversed a 'reject' decision of a Selection Committee in the case of other non-SC/ST faculty. However, we wish to point out that in the case of an SC/ST candidate, the EC, under your chairpersonship, has taken a negative decision in spite of the non-negative decision of the Selection Committee," the memorandum said. In the recent past, the varsity had given promotion to a non-SC/ST teacher without any PhD degree being awarded under his supervision. It has also been observed that an SC faculty member was not made chairperson of the Centre of Nano Sciences although he was the senior-most teacher in the Centre. Selection of chairpersons has been the prerogative of the executive council. In another case, confirmation of an SC faculty member has been denied in the Centre of Indian Languages because of a pending "court case" against the university regarding his appointment. On the contrary, the JNU administration recently issued letters of confirmation to non-SC/ST faculty members in several centres irrespective of court cases pending against their appointment. The administration has ignored the principle of inclusive representation in appointments to administrative positions also, the memorandum alleged. "Sir, as a matter of constitutional responsibility and being upholder of the constitutional position of JNU, we expect you to uphold and follow the constitutional principles of Articles 14, 15 and 16 in its letter and spirit," the memorandum said. Article 14provides for equality before law, Article 15 prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and Article 16 provides for equality of opportunity in public appointments. No comments could be obtained from Kumar despite repeated calls and text message to his mobile.