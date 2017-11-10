Differently abled query on Aadhaar

Calcutta: Calcutta High Court on Thursday rapped the Centre for making the Aadhaar card mandatory for several services and benefits without setting up the necessary infrastructure, such as a special software for the biometric measurements of differently abled people. Justice Debangshu Basak was hearing a petition from Nupur Moitra of Behala who says her 27-year-old son Sanat, afflicted with cerebral palsy, has been denied an Aadhaar card despite making arduous trips to four enrolment centres. "Why should a citizen have to petition a high court to direct the Centre to issue an Aadhaar card to him? Why was the Aadhaar card made mandatory when the Centre can't provide the software for issuing it to each citizen?" Justice Basak said. He directed the Centre to report by November 13 what steps it had taken to introduce the software for physically challenged people. "The son of my client has 83 per cent cerebral palsy and cannot sit properly. His hands do not work properly," advocate Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee, representing Nupur, said. "After receiving mobile phone messages declaring December 31 as the last date for (linking one's mobile number to) Aadhaar, My client had taken her son to several enrolment camps on a wheelchair. Each time, the authorities sent regret letters afterwards saying an Aadhaar card cannot be issued because the camps could not take (Sanat's) photograph or fingerprints." Chatterjee said that Nupur had initially tried to bring enrolment centre staff to her home to get her son's biometric details but failed. "At a time when the Centre is making Aadhaar-linking mandatory for all services, how can it not provide the card to a citizen?" the lawyer asked. The lawyer appearing for the Centre said: "Getting an Aadhaar card is the right of every citizen. At this moment, some of the states are not in a position to introduce the special software needed to take the photographs and fingerprints of special cases of physically challenged people. The system will be introduced soon." Justice Basak then made his observation and issued the order.