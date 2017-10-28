The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Didi's Aadhaar battle in court
R. Balaji
Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: The Mamata Banerjee government has petitioned the Supreme Court against the Centre's alleged push to make Aadhaar cards mandatory for extending the benefits of social welfare schemes.

The petition is scheduled to be heard on Monday. The matter has been listed before the bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan along with another petition, moved by social activist Raghav Tankha, that challenges the government's order to link mobile connections with Aadhaar cards.

Amid widespread concerns over privacy, Mamata had earlier this week refused to link her Aadhaar number to that of her mobile phone, daring officials to disconnect her.

Sources in the Bengal government told The Telegraph the state's petition had been moved more than 20 days ago.

They said the petition accuses the Centre of ignoring the repeated directives from the apex court not to make Aadhaar cards mandatory for welfare schemes. It contends that this will deny millions of poor people the benefits of the rural job scheme, subsidised food grain and similar programmes.

Telecom companies have been bombarding subscribers with messages warning of disconnection if they fail to link their mobiles with Aadhaar cards.

On Monday, attorney-general K.K. Venugopal is expected to clarify to the apex court that "no coercive step" would be taken against citizens for failing to link their Aadhaar cards with their mobile phone numbers, PAN cards or social welfare scheme cards.

Last Wednesday, the apex court had asked Venugopal to clarify what position the government intended to take on Aadhaar till the time a constitution bench decided a challenge to the scheme's constitutionality.

The court had agreed to constitute a five-judge bench to examine the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme after a nine-judge constitution bench, on August 24, declared the right to privacy a fundamental right.

Airport ID proof

Mobile Aadhaar, an app that shows the card details, can be used as identity proof to enter airports while identification documents will not be required for minors accompanied by parents, according to a circular issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

