Dhaka glare on army cabal

Sheikh Hasina Calcutta: Some heads have rolled in the Bangladesh Army after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's office learnt that 20 retired and serving officers met at the home of a retired lieutenant general last week and discussed a sensitive matter, multiple sources in Dhaka and New Delhi have told The Telegraph. "The serving officers have been identified and the process of removing them has started.... A former army chief was also present at the meeting on October 21," said a source in Dhaka. But a source in the Bangladesh Prime Minister's office said they did not have information on "any such meeting". The sources -- on both sides of the border - insisted that such a meeting took place at the home of the retired officer at Mohakhali in Dhaka. "But the information came out and their plans got nipped in the bud," said a source. The sources, however, were silent on whether the meeting discussed plans for a change of guard or an alternative political formation that will be backed by the officers. The possibility of the men in uniform intervening has always hung heavy in the background in Bangladesh, which has seen military coups, political assassinations and army-backed civilian governments. The claim of the October 21 meeting has come at a time intelligence reports have indicated stepped-up activities of Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence agents in Bangladesh. Sources in Dhaka said Indian intelligence agencies got whiff of the meeting. Delhi shared the details, including the names of those present at the meeting, with Dhaka without wasting any time. Bangladesh, which is being governed by the Awami League government for two consecutive terms, is due for polls by the end of 2018 but some feel that they may be advanced. "So, the timing of the meeting is crucial.... Does this mean that a section in the army is hell-bent on preventing the Hasina government from returning to power?" a source wondered aloud. The sources said the movement of Prime Minister Hasina, who is recuperating from a surgery, has become more restricted because of security concerns. Earlier this year, the Prime Minister's Office had dismissed a report on an assassination attempt. "The ISI has increased its activities in Bangladesh following the Rohingya crisis... It is a matter of concern both for Bangladesh and India," said an Indian intelligence officer. Over 500,000 Rohingya Muslims have entered Bangladesh from Myanmar since August 25 after militant attacks on Myanmar security forces in Rakhine state sparked a major army crackdown on the community. Dhaka has always held ISI responsible for the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa)-led militant activities in Mayanmar. The security establishment in Dhaka is worried that if indoctrinated Arsa members join hands with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh under the influence of ISI, it will pose a fresh challenge to the Hasina government. The Awami League government has always been careful in its dealings with the men in uniform. Responding to a question, Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, in an interview to this correspondent in November 2013, had said: "You have to look at the logistics of a coup. Right now, there is no general or officer who has the appetite for a coup attempt." Four years have passed since then.