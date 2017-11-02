Dengue spurt in south

New Delhi: India's southern states have this year witnessed dramatic two- to seven-fold surges in the number of documented dengue patients over last year that medical experts say are the likely result of sharp increases in mosquito populations. The Union health ministry's unit that tracks mosquito-borne diseases has recorded the largest increases in dengue patients and associated deaths this year in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The numbers have fallen from last year in several parts of eastern India, including Bengal and Bihar, amid allegations of suppression of data in some states. The National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme documented over 16,000 dengue patients in Tamil Nadu till October 29, a 6.3-fold rise over 2016. Fifty-two patients have died of dengue - a viral infection spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito - in the state this year compared to five last year. The 2017 dengue burden has increased 2.4 to 7.6 times in three other southern states. The southern surges coincide with a similar three-fold increase in the number of dengue patients in Sri Lanka this year - over 165,000 compared to 55,000 last year. Public health specialists say higher mosquito population densities resulting from multiple factors might explain these similarities. The public health specialists say the higher mosquito densities have likely driven the increases this year. "The lack of adequate community participation in helping to keep the number of mosquitoes down is almost always the main cause of such rises in dengue cases," said U.S.N. Murty, a vector control biologist, who is now director of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Guwahati. Murty said: "People are still not fully aware of the things that need to be done to minimise mosquito populations." Murty said forecasting dengue outbreaks was difficult because unlike mosquito species that spread malaria or Japanese encephalitis and have well-defined breeding zones, the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes breed almost everywhere - in junked tyres, water tanks, discarded plastic cups and even coconut shells. "The increase in the number of patients in some states this year may be part of the global resurgence of dengue linked to urbanisation, the local temperature and climate change - outbreaks occur almost every year somewhere or the other," Prabir Kumar Sen, the director of the vector disease control programme, told The Telegraph. A research paper on the health impacts of climate change published by an international panel of experts in the medical journal Lancet earlier this week had pointed out that the number of cases of dengue fever worldwide had nearly doubled every decade. Dengue, treated through supportive therapy through medicines that control fever and dehydration, can in a small minority of cases advance into a complicated condition called dengue shock syndrome that carries the risk of death.