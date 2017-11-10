Dengue spreads: Govt

Calcutta: The Bengal government has told Calcutta High Court that dengue has been spreading in the state but added that the situation is under control and does not warrant declaration of an epidemic.

In an affidavit filed on Thursday, the state government blamed the incidence of dengue on "sudden changes in weather".

People who went to other states during the festive days brought the virus with them, according to the affidavit submitted before a division bench of acting Chief Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya and Justice Arindam Sinha.

The affidavit, filed in response to a court order on seven public interest litigation petitions, did not mention the specific number of dengue patients and casualties although the bench had sought the statistics.

The affidavit declined to accept allegations that the government was suppressing figures and said all possible steps were being taken for combating the disease.

Complaints had arisen that some doctors were using terms other than dengue, such as "flavivirus" and "capillary leak syndrome", in prescriptions and death certificates.