Dengue FIR hangs on Kamal

Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Madras High Court on Wednesday directed police to file an FIR against actor Kamal Haasan if one of his tweets asking fans not to distribute a herbal concoction to fight dengue-like fever prima facie amounted to an offence.

The directive from Justice M.S. Ramesh followed a plea for an order to police to register a case against the actor under cyber crime laws and the National Security Act.

In a tweet last week, Haasan had asked his fans to "not engage in the distribution of Nilavembu till the results of proper studies are out".

Haasan later clarified that he "had put out the tweet to avoid the medicine, which is under a controversy, from being given in excess quantity".

"I don't prefer those of my movement (fans) to give a medicine without the advice or direction of a doctor," he said.

After the tweet led to a row, Tamil Nadu health minister C. Vijayabaskar asserted that it had been proved that Nilavembu increased immunity. Several others, including practitioners of Indian traditional medicine, also vouched for its efficacy.

G. Devarajan, the petitioner, said if the actor had consumed the drink and suffered any adverse side effects, he should have furnished proper details while making such a statement.

Devarajan also alleged that the actor was making such statements with "political motives against the ruling government and to disturb peace in the state".