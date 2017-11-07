Demonetisation a watershed, Jaitley blogs (and numbs with numbers)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. File picture/ Prem Singh New Delhi, Nov. 7 (PTI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday described last year’s demonetisation as a watershed in India’s economic history, claiming that it will provide the next generation with a fair and honest system to live in. On the eve of the first anniversary of the November 8 demonetisation of 500- and 1000-rupee notes that wiped out 86 per cent of the currency in circulation then, Jaitley said the government has met its objective of reducing cash in the economy, ending anonymity of cash, bringing in more individuals in the tax net and dealing a body blow to black money. In a 1,843-word blog, 'A Year After Demonetisation', he said that November 8, 2016, “signifies the resolve of this Government to cure the country from 'dreaded disease of black money'.” ”November 8, 2016 would be remembered as a watershed moment in the history of Indian economy,” he said. “In an overall analysis, it would not be wrong to say that country has moved on to a much cleaner, transparent and honest financial system.” The benefits may not yet be visible to some people, he said, adding that the next generation will view the post- November, 2016 economic development with a great sense of pride as it has provided them a fair and honest system to live in. The tax administration and other enforcement agencies are using big data analytics to crack down on suspicious transactions, he said. Undisclosed income admitted and detected, taken together, amounts to Rs 29,213 crore, which is close to 18 per cent of the amount involved in suspicious transactions, he said.