Thursday, November 9, 2017
DeMo hit flesh trade: Minister
OUR SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT

Bhopal: Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has been accused of saying "flesh trade has nosedived in India" because of demonetisation.

"Trafficking of women and girls has gone down considerably. Owing to flesh trade, a huge amount of cash used to flow to Nepal and Bangladesh.... Notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 (now junked) were used to make payments in the flesh trade, which has now come down," Prasad was quoted as having told reporters in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Prasad could not be contacted for corroboration. But through the day on Wednesday, neither Prasad nor his office issued any denial.

On Wednesday, former Union minister Manish Tiwari asked the law minister and BJP leader: "If this is indeed true and Prasad actually said it, could the honourable law minister please enlighten us which government department tracks prostitutes and keeps a tab on their earnings?"

Madhya Pradesh Opposition leader Ajay Singh said: "It's shocking for a Union minister to make such a claim."

