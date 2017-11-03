Delhi rider on teacher pay

New Delhi: If states grant university and college teachers a raise, the Centre will share the additional burden for a shorter duration, it emerged on Thursday.

When the Centre had decided to implement the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for higher education teachers, it was announced that in states, New Delhi would lower its share from 80 per cent to 50 per cent.

But an order issued on Thursday said even the duration would be reduced to 39 months from the earlier 51 months. This means that if the states implement the new package, they will have to shoulder the full bill after a little over three years.

Unions expressed the fear that the order might prompt many states to refuse to implement the raise. "We'll protest this condemnable decision. Many states will now refuse to implement the pay rise," said Arun Kumar, general secretary of Aifucto, which represents nearly six lakh state government teachers.

Another change is that associate professors will be ineligible for the principal's post at postgraduate colleges although they can continue to head undergraduate colleges.

The order does not exempt as promised central universities and their colleges from raising internally 30 per cent of the additional cost for teacher pay hikes.