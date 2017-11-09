Delhi chokes: NGT issues orders, govt sprays water -but nobody is paying farmers to NOT burn stubble

A civic worker sprays water (from a tanker mounted on diesel powered tractor). Picture: Prem Singh Hide and seek and toxic smog. Picture: Prem Singh New Delhi, Nov. 9 (Agencies): The country’s capital declared a pollution emergency and banned the entry of trucks and construction activity as a toxic smog hung over the city for a third day on Thursday and air quality worsened by the hour. Illegal burning of crop stubble in the farm states surrounding New Delhi, vehicle exhaust emissions in a city with limited public transport and swirling construction dust have caused the crisis, which arises every year. The problem has been worsened this year by the still air, the weather office said. The civic body deployed water tankers mounted on diesel-powered tractors to spray water in the air, in a weak version of artificial rain, which can help particulate matter settle. Amarinder Singh, chief minister of Punjab, one of the states where farmers are burning crop residue, said in a Twitter post: “Situation is serious but Punjab helpless as problem is widespread and state has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management.” The farmers say they don’t have the money to buy machinery required to remove the stubble so that the winter crop can be planted. The National Green Tribunal had directed the spraying of water in areas were PM10 is in excess of 600 micrograms per cubic metre. A US embassy measure of tiny particulate matter PM2.5 showed a reading of 608 at 10am when the safe limit is 50. An hour before it was 591. PM 2.5 is particulate matter about 30 times finer than a human hair. The particles can be inhaled deep into the lungs, causing heart attacks, strokes, lung cancer and respiratory diseases. Residents complained of headaches, coughs and smarting eyes. Many stayed home and restaurants in some of the city's most crowded parts were deserted. The Union government promised steps to help out. “I'd like to assure people that the central government shall do everything possible to bring about improvement in air quality in Delhi and the NCR,” Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan said. The National Capital Region includes districts from the adjoining states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The haze covered India Gate, a war memorial in the centre of the city where Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were due to pay respects in a two-day trip ending on Thursday. Schools have been shut for the week and late on Wednesday the city administration announced a set of measures to try to clean up the air. The NGT on Thursday banned commercial trucks from the city unless they are transporting essential commodities. It has also banned all construction activities as well as trucks carrying construction material. The Delhi Metro had said Wednesday it was stepping up the frequency of trains on its extensive network. It is schedule to run 3,317 train trips from Thursday instead of 3,131, an increase of 186 train trips. The number of trips will remain unchanged on the Red Line and the Airport Express Line. The Delhi transport department said it would take a decision later in the day on whether to introduce an “odd-even” scheme under which cars with licence plates ending in an odd number are allowed one day and even-numbered cars the next. After Diwali last year, Delhi had witnessed a similar episode of smog which lasted nearly a week, prompting authorities to declare such emergency measures for the first time in the city's history.