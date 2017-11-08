Delhi air too risky for schools to stay open

Schoolchildren cover their face in Delhi. (PTI) New Delhi: Authorities worried about persistent dangerous levels of air pollution over the National Capital Region has ordered a shutdown of primary schools on Wednesday, and quadrupling of parking fees. Doctors have asked vulnerable people to stay indoors or wear masks outside. A Supreme Court-appointed panel recommended multiple emergency measures, including a four-fold increase in parking fees to encourage use of public transport, reducing recently hiked Metro train fares for at least 10 days, closure of brick kilns and stone crushing units, and penalties on construction dust. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has also recommended an immediate bar on the use of coal and firewood in eateries and intensification of mechanised sweeping of roads and sprinkling of water. "Delhi and its neighbourhood are currently seeing almost still (wind) conditions at the ground level," A. Sudhakar, member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board, said in a media release. "In the upper atmosphere, wind from Punjab is bringing pollutants from crop residue burning while another mass of wind from eastern Uttar Pradesh is bringing moisture. These are colliding high in the atmosphere leading to conditions where there is both moisture and pollution, but no wind at the ground level." Forecasts from the IMD indicate such conditions are likely to persist for two days. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Delhi has become a gas chamber...." Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia issued an advisory to all schools to stop outdoor activities and said a graded action plan - including restricting trucks that carry non-essential supplies, banning construction and reintroducing the odd-even vehicle-rationing scheme - was ready. Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan, currently in Bonn attending a UN climate conference, said he had requested states in the NCR region to "take effective steps" to mitigate air pollution and reduce them to acceptable levels. Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have been asked to curb crop stubble burning by farmers. Vardhan said he had asked the Delhi government to look for the most cost-effective measure to control road dust, examine options such as mechanised vacuum sweeping of roads and blacktop dusty roads. If the Delhi government believes sprinkling water from helicopter is the most cost effective measure, it is free to go ahead, he said. "Those who must go outside should wear a good-quality mask at all times and keep their nose and mouth covered - even a wet cloth may be used for this purpose," Rajesh Chawla, a senior consultant in pulmonary medicine at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital here, said.