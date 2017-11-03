Death rained from 60 metres

Unchahar (Rae Bareli): When the ash pipe of a boiler exploded at a Rae Bareli thermal power station on Wednesday, ash with a temperature of 140°C spewed on all those working at altitudes of 60 metres or lower, an eyewitness said. The ash pipe was located 37 metres above the ground and belonged to the boiler of the 105-metre-tall coal bunker of the 500MW sixth unit, said Amzad Ali, a worker who had rushed to try and save his colleagues. "The explosion spouted hot ash, whose temperature was about 140°C, all over the coal bunker up to a height of 60 metres. Those working at heights above 60 metres escaped," he said. The official death toll rose to 26 on Thursday but conversations with doctors and police suggested the total was at least 30. Some 85 people are injured, many with severe burns that prompted B.R. Yadav, a doctor at the Rae Bareli district hospital, to say the death count was likely to increase. Yadav said he knew of 24 deaths in Rae Bareli - at the plant and at the district hospital. A police officer deployed at the plant gates said a charred body had been recovered this afternoon. "Five injured died today (Thursday) at hospitals in Lucknow. So the death toll till late afternoon is 30," the officer said. Local Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Pandey alleged that while three injured assistant general managers were flown to a hospital in Delhi, the rest were admitted to hospitals in Rae Bareli and Lucknow. "Such discrimination by the NTPC among its own employees is alarming," he said. A crowd of villagers from the neighbourhood gathered at the gate of the plant's sixth unit and chanted slogans against the BJP governments in the state and the Centre. Some of them claimed that a few employees were still missing but this could not be confirmed. Some villagers blocked the road before the plant's main gate for more than two hours protesting "the negligence that led to the accident". Rahul Gandhi took a break from electioneering in Gujarat to travel to Rae Bareli, his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi's constituency. He met the injured, visited the accident site and demanded a judicial inquiry. R.K. Singh, Union minister of state for power, visited the plant and met the injured in hospital. He said: "The government has decided to give Rs 20 lakh to the kin of each of the dead, Rs 10 lakh to those seriously injured and Rs 5 lakh to those with minor injuries." Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma too visited the plant and the hospitals.