Curious case of Bengal IPS officer

Calcutta: An eight-month-old complaint against S.M.H. Mirza, an IPS officer linked to the Narada payoff case and considered close to Mukul Roy, sprang to life on a curious day last week.

The departmental proceedings against Mirza, based on a complaint by the widow of a sub-inspector who allegedly committed suicide, began a day after Mukul formally joined the BJP on Friday, a state home department official said.

"Mirza has been asked to submit his reply by November 21," the official said. Mirza could not be contacted by this newspaper for corroboration in spite of repeated attempts.

The same day - Saturday - also witnessed several transfers from the state CID. Among those shifted was an IPS officer who was earlier on special duty with Mukul who was suspended from Trinamul weeks before he joined the BJP.

The sudden steps around the two officers and the common thread of past association with Mukul have prompted some officials in the home department to see a pattern. They pointed out that departmental proceedings on Mirza in the Narada case, which were ordered by court, had not advanced much. "And then, suddenly this complaint has been activated," said a source.

The sub-inspector had committed suicide on March 12, following which his widow had complained that Mirza, then his commandant, had levelled false charges of corruption against her husband.