The Telegraph
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Curious case of Bengal IPS officer

Curious case of Bengal IPS officer
Monalisa Chaudhuri

Calcutta: An eight-month-old complaint against S.M.H. Mirza, an IPS officer linked to the Narada payoff case and considered close to Mukul Roy, sprang to life on a curious day last week.

The departmental proceedings against Mirza, based on a complaint by the widow of a sub-inspector who allegedly committed suicide, began a day after Mukul formally joined the BJP on Friday, a state home department official said.

"Mirza has been asked to submit his reply by November 21," the official said. Mirza could not be contacted by this newspaper for corroboration in spite of repeated attempts.

The same day - Saturday - also witnessed several transfers from the state CID. Among those shifted was an IPS officer who was earlier on special duty with Mukul who was suspended from Trinamul weeks before he joined the BJP.

The sudden steps around the two officers and the common thread of past association with Mukul have prompted some officials in the home department to see a pattern. They pointed out that departmental proceedings on Mirza in the Narada case, which were ordered by court, had not advanced much. "And then, suddenly this complaint has been activated," said a source.

The sub-inspector had committed suicide on March 12, following which his widow had complained that Mirza, then his commandant, had levelled false charges of corruption against her husband.

 More stories in India

  • India is among world's hottest
  • Two votes are demonetised
  • Not a guns situation: Trump after shooting
  • Push for more open brand of Islam
  • Army in mind, J&K human shield blow
  • Overzealous BJP in Paradise fix
  • Media post
  • Congress Paradise dare to PM
  • Rahul's Gita jibe at Modi
  • Citizens' plea to data panel
  • Bus rider 'haste' not driver's fault: Court
  • Rail cash to woman
  • German held for 'fake' visa
  • SC lifts rape sentence stay
  • Regulator reins loom over IISc
  • Deemed varsities must drop 'U' word
  • Extradition of Mallya up to court: UK
  • Nirmala trip irks China
  • Indians spot X-ray puzzle from dead star
  • Airline third gender row
  • BJP Tipu-baiters to find no place on list
  • Three Indian chemists help detect 'missing link' molecule
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  