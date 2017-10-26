Cry to widen stent price cap

New Delhi: Health activists campaigning for affordable treatment on Wednesday urged the Narendra Modi government to resist "pressure" from foreign medical device makers and expand price caps to new classes of medical devices. The All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN), a consortium of non-government activists' groups, said it was concerned that a body of foreign medical device manufacturers had petitioned the US government seeking suspension or withdrawal of certain trade benefits to India. The US-based Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) had last week filed a petition with the US Trade Representative requesting India's benefits be suspended or withdrawn in light of India's "failure to provide equitable and reasonable access to its market for medical devices". The AdvaMed petition follows the Modi government's decisions earlier this year to impose price caps, first on coronary stents and then on knee implants, slashing prices by as much as 85 per cent and 70 per cent. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had imposed the price caps, rejecting suggestions from AdvaMed and associations of other foreign device manufacturers for differential price controls taking into account differences in features of devices. But AIDAN has described the government move to regulate prices as a "well-thought out decision" intended to put an end to "rampant overcharging and exploitation of patients by hospitals and doctors in collusion with (device making) companies". "The device industry petition to the US government is a pressure tactic - the industry realises its marketing model in India, which allowed hospitals to make huge profits on devices, is under threat," Malini Aisola, a member of AIDAN, told The Telegraph. The NPPA, before imposing the price caps on coronary stents and knee implants, had released data indicating distribution channels, particularly hospitals, had opportunities to make profits ranging from tens of thousands to lakhs of rupees on these devices. AdvaMed had also released costing data last year that indicated that while import landing costs of certain coronary stents had reduced, hospitals were not passing these benefits to patients. The data from NPPA had, for example, shown that a total knee system available to distributors at around Rs 1.67 lakh had a maximum retail price of Rs 4.13 lakh, allowing hospitals to earn Rs 2.46 lakh on each system they implanted. The government had in February imposed a Rs 30,000 price cap on all coronary stents, some of which sold for over Rs 1.5 lakh earlier, and in August set caps of Rs 54,000 to Rs 1.13 lakh on knee implants earlier sold at average prices between Rs 1.58 lakh and Rs 2.76 lakh. "We call on the government to reject any pressure to review price controls on medical devices," AIDAN said in a statement on Wednesday. "We ask that price controls be urgently expanded to 19 additional categories of medical devices." The consortium has also called on the US government to refrain from exerting policy pressures on India for taking measures that can make medicines and medical devices more affordable and accessible to patients who need them. Industry executives who are urging the government to introduce "nuanced" price caps that factor in features of specific products, have cautioned that uniform price controls will keep advanced devices out of India. "Price controls may also block innovations and limit patient access to the best available care," Scott Whitaker, chief executive officer of AdvaMed said in a statement issued on October 18.