Court to hear Hadiya, lobs marriage poser

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear out Hadiya, the girl whose marriage was annulled by Kerala High Court amid claims that she was a victim of "love jihad", in open court on November 27.

Announcing the decision, the court ticked off the National Investigation Agency (NIA), saying no law prohibits a woman from falling in love with a criminal and marrying him.

The court has asked Hadiya's father Ashokan to produce her at 3pm on the appointed date to examine allegations whether her parents have confined her illegally.

The apex court is dealing with a habeas corpus petition filed by Shafin Jahan, whose marriage with Hadiya had been struck down by the high court on ground that the girl was radicalised and indoctrinated by extremists as part of a plan to trap and convert Hindu girls.

Hadiya, whose earlier name was Akhila, had converted to Islam before she married Jahan.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud passed the directive about the November 27 hearing despite strong objections from additional solicitor-general Maninder Singh, appearing for the NIA, and senior advocate Shyam Divan, counsel for Ashokan.

"Is there a proposition in law that a woman should not fall in love with a criminal and marry (him)?" the Chief Justice asked Singh.

The NIA counsel said Hadiya's case was not an isolated one "but part of a well-oiled and systematic effort to indoctrinate and radicalise Hindu girls".

The Chief Justice repeatedly wondered how the high court could annul a marriage between two consenting adults.

Singh said Hadiya had been hypnotised by radical elements. The NIA was in possession of 89 cases of love jihad allegations, he added.

Justice Misra said that prima facie, he was of the view that Hadiya was neither mentally challenged nor afflicted with any illness that incapacitated her from giving valid consent to her marriage.

However, the court said, it would personally examine Hadiya to satisfy itself about her state of mind.