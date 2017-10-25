Costly study jab at govt

New Delhi: The Congress alleged on Tuesday that the Narendra Modi government was deliberately making higher education inaccessible to poor Dalits and tribal students by slashing funds for universities and various welfare schemes.

Congress Scheduled Caste department in-charge K. Raju said in a statement: "The NDA government slashed funds for the University Grants Commission by 55 per cent in 2016-17. Because of this, UGC reduced allocations to universities and for welfare of students."

He pointed to the decision to withhold Rs 13,107 crore under the Post-Matric Scholarship scheme for SCs and STs for the past three years.