Congress to Modi: Why spy on us?

New Delhi: The Congress alleged on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had placed political rivals under "surveillance" and was "using all kinds of tricks to intimidate them" as winning elections was his sole objective. In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Congress general secretary in charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot said: "If the Prime Minister has any concern for healthy democracy, he should order an investigation into the snooping that happened yesterday in a hotel in Ahmedabad and punish the guilty. If he ignores this, he would be setting a dangerous precedent." The Congress has reacted angrily to what it called "snooping" on its leaders by intelligence agencies and police at the Ummed Hotel in Ahmedabad where Gehlot was staying. Video footage from the hotel was given by the police to a section of the media on Monday night, triggering a controversy about Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's alleged secret meeting with Patidar quota movement leader Hardik Patel. Both the Congress and Hardik have denied the meeting. Gehlot said in a series of tweets: "I met Hardik and Jignesh in Ummed Hotel. IB and police are checking hotel rooms. Hotel employees told me they took away CCTV footage. Hardik, Alpesh and Jignesh have been meeting me.... Are they criminals, absconders? Why spying on them? Modi ji, what is happening in (Mahatma) Gandhi's Gujarat?" Gehlot was referring to Alpesh Thakore, the OBC leader who has joined the Congress, and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani. Gehlot said on Tuesday: "The Prime Minister, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders meet people. Is there ever a surveillance on them? Their leaders met Hardik to discuss Patidar issues and then it was not a crime. But Opposition leaders cannot meet (anybody). Two sets of rules are in place in Modi's regime. Opposition leaders have no democratic rights.... They can be persecuted. This was a clear attempt to intimidate Hardik and Jignesh. A warning to keep off the Congress." Many senior leaders said the purpose was to discredit the young leaders by portraying them as Congress agents in the poll-bound state. "Our Gujarat leaders and I have met them to understand their demands. In a democracy, political parties negotiate with different groups and respond to their grievances, what problem does the BJP have? Do they want to finish democracy? Why should rooms and hotels where we meet people be checked, video footage taken and released to the media?" Gehlot said.#The Congress leader said the Election Commission not announcing the dates of the Gujarat elections had created a window for "these illegal activities". "A government that has a life span of two months formed 40-50 (development) boards today. This has never happened. Elections are fought on a level-playing field. Allurements, sops and falsehood are not facilitated like this," Gehlot said. Describing the government's alleged surveillance as an essential ingredient of the "Gujarat model", senior state Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil tweeted: "Amit Shah-Modi have made a North Korea of Gujarat." #Hardik, a person resembling whom is seen entering the hotel in the video footage, said: "I have met Gehlot, not Rahul. When I meet Rahul, I will do it publicly and tell it to the entire country." Rahul is expected to meet Hardik and Jignesh when he visits Gujarat again on November 1.