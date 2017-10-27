Congress sees CPM ploy in BJP 'bogey'

Pinarayi Vijayan Thiruvananthapuram: Many in the Congress in Kerala fear that the CPM is deliberately exaggerating the threat posed by the BJP to try and cut into the Congress's minority vote and dethrone it as the main Opposition in the state. They cite three recent developments to allege a Marxist plan to "destroy" the Congress in Kerala and "elevate" the BJP as an Opposition party: • One, the "undue importance" given to the BJP's Janaraksha Yatra, held to highlight the continuing political murders of Sangh-BJP cadres. Right from the build-up to the yatra, the state CPM kept blowing hot and cold, putting up a belligerent front while striving to appear as though it was actually panicking. While the Congress kept urging the CPM to ignore the yatra, the Left's aggressive posturing kept it in the limelight. • Two, the Left government's decision to lodge vigilance and criminal cases against Oommen Chandy, chief minister in the previous Congress-led government, and some of his erstwhile ministers in connection with the "solar scam" that ousted them from power. The drastic action was announced following the submission of a report by the Justice Sivarajan Commission, appointed by the Chandy government to probe the scandal. What has hurt the Congress more than the decision is its timing. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan chose the day of the by-election to the Vengara Assembly constituency in Malappuram, stronghold of Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League, to release the action-taken report on the commission findings. The Congress sees this as an effort to help the BJP. • Three, the CPM state leadership's continuing opposition to any truck with the Congress to battle the BJP at the national level, a line promoted by former party general secretary Prakash Karat. Only two Kerala CPM leaders broke ranks and supported current general secretary Sitaram Yechury and the Bengal leadership, who favour an understanding with the Congress. Although the CPM has put off a final decision, it seems likely that the Kerala comrades and Karat would scuttle Yechury's moves in the matter. At best, the party will have the same sort of informal arrangement with the Congress in Bengal as during the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The Congress's base is eroding in Kerala by the day, for which the blame lies partly with the senior leaders, many of whom had risen up the ranks by revolting against the earlier generation. The present leadership has failed to attract young people to the party. It's unclear whether the announcement of action against Chandy and his former team had any impact on Vengara's voters, but the Left did eat into the United Democratic Front candidate's majority while the BJP was pulverised. What is clear is that the CPM has successfully projected itself as the party best capable of protecting Muslim interests against the Hindutva forces. The CPM knows it must increase its minority vote share since the BJP is sure to cut into its Hindu vote bank in central Kerala. It also knows that celebrating Krishna Jayanti and holding discourses on the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayan alone won't help. In the process, the BJP is receiving more attention from the Left at the expense of the Congress. Whether this reflects a CPM game plan or simply the Congress's death wish remains to be seen.