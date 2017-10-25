Congress push for women's bill

New Delhi: The Congress has decided to submit memoranda to all district collectors for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the winter session of Parliament, a day after petitioning President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said: "Sonia Gandhi wrote to the Prime Minister seeking the passage of the bill in the Lok Sabha, but he did not respond. Why is the Prime Minister not getting the bill passed despite (the BJP's) majority and after promising it in the party manifesto? The RSS is anti-women and it is preventing the government from empowering women."

Dev said the quota for women could not be implemented before the 2019 general election if the bill was not passed in the winter session. The constituencies have to be identified and reserved and the exercise will take time.