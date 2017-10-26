Cong to woo Hardik with manifesto

Hardik Patel New Delhi: The Congress has decided to broadly address the grievances of youth leaders Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani in its manifesto to secure their explicit support in the Gujarat election. Sources said while the party would take a strong stand on atrocities against Dalits and alleged injustice to the Patidar (Patel) community, it would not make a categorical commitment on reservation. A senior leader said: "We are sympathetic to Hardik's cause and will promise to address the grievances of the Patidar community but legal aspects will have to be explored for the reservation demand." Other demands such as adequate representation of Patel candidates in the election and inclusion of some names suggested by Hardik will be accepted, the party indicated. The Congress expects a formal understanding with both Jignesh and Hardik in the first week of November when Rahul Gandhi visits Gujarat for his next three-day tour. The party feels that Jignesh and Hardik will have to come out and appeal for the Congress to optimise the true potential of their support base. So desperate is the Congress for Patel votes that many senior leaders reacted angrily on Wednesday when they learnt that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against Hardik. Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki said: "I condemn this vindictive approach. Is he (Hardik) targeted because he met us? They had slapped sedition charges on him in the past. Won't be surprised if they slap a case against Alpesh Thakore, too. But this will be suicidal for the BJP." Thakore, an OBC leader, had joined the Congress on Monday. Congress general secretary in charge of the state, Ashok Gehlot, said: "I remember L.K. Advani had said that there is an atmosphere like an undeclared Emergency. There is fear in the entire country. In this atmosphere, Hardik would have been arrested even for meeting Advani. Intelligence agencies were sent for snooping to the hotel where we stayed. What is the problem in meeting people? But I warn there will be a revolt in the country if this continues." But Hardik, on a tour of Saurashtra, seemed unperturbed by the warrant. "I want them to arrest me. Let them come and arrest me. Once they put me behind bars, it will be fun. It works in my favour if they come after me," he said. The warrant was issued by a sessions court in Visnagar in connection with alleged vandalism at the office of Rishikesh Patel, a BJP legislator, during a 2015 Patidar protest rally for reservations. Hardik had not attended two court hearings.