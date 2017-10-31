Cong silent correction on Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi with Chidambaram. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday opted for an undeclared course correction on P. Chidambaram's statement on autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress skirted a question on Chidambaram and chose to question the Prime Minister on his government's performance in Jammu and Kashmir. This was a clear shift from the Congress communication chief's earlier stand when he had emphatically dissociated the party from Chidambaram's remarks.

Chidambaram had spoken on autonomy but a controversy had broken out after it was misconstrued that he had advocated " azadi (freedom"). The Congress had swiftly distanced himself from his comments and the following day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the former home minister's comments as an insult to soldiers.

On Monday, Congress communications chief, Randeep Surejwala said: "The Modi government has no policy on J&K. They are making false allegations to collect votes. It is their responsibility to normalise the situation but the number of casualties of soldiers have increased multi-fold. Who is responsible for the body bags coming to villages? Does the BJP remember its alliance partner PDP thanked Pakistan for peaceful conduct of election? Which government released terrorists like Masood Azhar?"

Realising that Chidambaram had insisted autonomy can be provided in some areas only under the constitutional framework, Surjewala asked: "Which party can say J&K is not an integral part of India?"

Chidambaram avoided responding to his party decision to disown his remark but pointed out that the Prime Minister had attacked him without reading his full statement.

Many Congress leaders strongly felt that such distortion at the Prime Minister's level was unfortunate.

Former external Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid tweeted: "PM Modi at lowliest by attacking Chidambaram. Shame he plays dice with national integrity in political desperation. J&K needs honest reach."