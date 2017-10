New Delhi: The Congress today portrayed the arrest of journalist Vinod Verma as part of what it said was BJP governments' continuing attacks on the media.

"If a senior journalist who is a member of the Editors Guild is not spared, you can imagine what happens to smaller reporters," spokesperson Ajay Maken said.

"There is an anti-democratic mindset in the BJP governments. This is not an isolated incident. We strongly condemn the police action. The journalist should be released immediately."