The Telegraph
Sunday, November 5, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Cong makes PM think of 'nest of termites'

Cong makes PM think of 'nest of termites'
Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday likened the Congress to "termites" and asked the voters of Himachal Pradesh to "uproot" their ruling party and give a three-fourths majority to the BJP.

On Thursday, Modi's vitriolic attack had prompted the poll-bound state's octogenarian chief minister to say he had never before witnessed such conduct by any Prime Minister.

"If you clean just the surface, the termites return after a few days. The Congress's degenerate mentality is like a nest of termites," Modi told a rally in Kangra ahead of the November 9 vote. "A mere change of government will not solve the problem. You have to take them out from the roots. Only then can Himachal be freed of this disease."

He added: "There should not be even one polling booth where this termite called the Congress is allowed to thrive."

Modi tore into the Congress at both the election meetings he addressed in Himachal on Saturday, saying the party had decayed beyond hope of regeneration in the next three to four generations.

 More stories in India

  • Undivided wish of brave boy
  • Meat attack with Junaid echo
  • Supreme divide in Dhaka
  • Harvey 'tried hard to get Ash alone'
  • Out: Sketches of Gauri suspects, clips
  • RSS opposes cracker ban
  • BJP queries hunger math
  • CBI 'clueless'
  • Fresh trial for airport full-body scanners
  • Woman trusses up cop
  • CJI praise, advice for rights panel
  • 'Ignored' (Hindu) history in focus
  • Subjective account of politics by an insider
  • Delhi wait & watch on Iran N-deal
  • Cord-blood banker fights new rules
  • No place for strikes on campus: HC
  • Chini-Chini Buy, Buy
  • In a sleeve of water, a chameleon
  • The Reluctant Fundamentalist
  • Drums of Heaven
  • Counting Bills
    Sons & Fathers
  • Where they give you bang for buck
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  