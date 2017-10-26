Cong asks Modi to apologise for demon

New Delhi: The Congress has said if morality and accountability are still virtues in Indian politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign and apologise to the nation for the demonetisation "demon" instead of celebrating the "unpardonable blunder". The BJP announced on Wednesday that November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, would be celebrated as "anti-black money day," an apparent effort to counter the Opposition's call to mark "black day". Alleging that the Prime Minister and the finance minister had refused to shun arrogance and autocracy", the Congress said in a statement: "Where is the recovered black money? Who is accountable for the unprecedented damage caused to the economy, the death of 150 innocent people, the paralysing impact on the informal sector and small businesses and the crores of job losses?" The joint statement, issued by Anand Sharma and Randeep Surjewala, added: "The BJP is so drunk with power that it wants to celebrate the demon of demonetisation. If morality is still a virtue in India's polity, then it is time for Modi to introspect and demit the office he holds, besides apologising to the nation for the unpardonable blunder and ordering an immediate investigation into the demonetisation scam." The statement went on: "A government that came to power on the promise of bringing black money of Rs 80 lakh crore and depositing Rs 15 lakh in every Indian's account stands exposed today for its abject failure, utter falsehood and rampant corruption." The Congress alleged that demonetisation had not unearthed any black money as most of the cash in circulation had returned to the system. "Has all the black money been turned white?" it asked. The Congress sought to know what was the reason to celebrate as the stated purposes of demonetisation - checking terror funding and fake currency - had "miserably failed" and ordinary citizens had to suffer miseries and hardship for several months. "Even the shift to digital failed as there has been a marginal increase, less than the jump in 2012-13 and 2013-14. The finance minister said that from November 2016 to May 2017, Rs 17,526 crore had been detected as 'undisclosed income'. They forget to mention that five times more black money was unearthed by the UPA in its last two years," the Congress statement said. Sharma dismissed Tuesday's economic package as " mayajaal (web of deceit)". Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi summed it up in a tweet: "Dear Mr Jaitley, May the Farce be with you."