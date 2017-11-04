Collegium draws line

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has refused to recommend an advocate to a high court judge's post because of his links with unnamed "over-ground front organisations" and has rejected the Intelligence Bureau's comments on the professional competence of four others. Endorsing the appointment of the four advocates as judges of the high courts in Jharkhand and Tripura, the collegium said the Intelligence Bureau's comments on the professional competence of the candidates do not count. "Professional competence can best be determined by the members of the higher judiciary," it said. On the bureau's comments on the integrity of the candidates, the collegium said it would "not be appropriate to take cognisance of any unsubstantiated information based on discreet inquiries". The bureau had qualified its comments by stating "there is nothing on record". The candidature of advocate Pankaj Kumar, proposed by the Jharkhand High Court collegium and endorsed by the chief minister and governor, was rejected. "As regards Shri Pankaj Kumar... having regard to the material placed on record, including the revised income criterion and his association/links with many overground front organisations, he is not found suitable for elevation," the collegium said. Three additional judges at Gauhati High Court have been recommended for a year's extension. All the recommendations will be sent to the Union law ministry for approval and then despatched to the President for his assent.