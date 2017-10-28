College rule waiver hope

New Delhi: A committee formed by the University Grants Commission is expected to recommend waiver of the rule that allows only those assistant professors who have supervised research scholars to be appointed associate professors. If the recommendation is accepted, it will benefit thousands of assistant professors who are denied the chance to supervise research scholars because they teach in colleges that lack research facilities. However, the committee does not want to scrap the practice of considering candidates' academic performance indicators (API) --- their own research performance and teaching experience --- in the matter of promotions, as demanded by some teacher bodies, two sources told The Telegraph. It is, however, expected to suggest a tweak in the way the API comes into play in the appointment of assistant professors (in these cases, the candidates' teaching experience as ad hoc teachers is considered along with their research publications). The panel is likely to recommend that universities may weigh candidates' API while short-listing them for the interview but the final selection will owe nothing to the API, unlike the current practice with some universities. However, the panel is expected to retain the current norm that allows only candidates who have cleared the National Eligibility Test or have PhD degrees to apply for assistant professorship. As for promoting associate professors to professor, the requirements will include not just supervision of research scholars (the current norm) but successful supervision --- at least one of the scholars guided by the associate professor must already have been awarded his or her PhD. Currently, only central universities are allowed to hand post-retirement extensions to teachers, for a maximum period of five years. The panel will suggest that state universities be allowed to grant extensions too, and that the ceiling be raised to 10 years. Aditya Narayan Mishra, former president of the Federation of College and University Teachers Associations, expressed displeasure at the panel's purported decision not to recommend scrapping of the API in promotions. Arun Kumar, general secretary of the All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations, said the committee should meet all the main teacher bodies before making its recommendations. Sources, however, said the committee, headed by Sunil Gupta, former vice-chancellor of the Himachal Pradesh University, had finalised its recommendations.