Child choked on milk: Foster dad

Houston: Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old Indian girl missing for over two weeks from her Texas home, has been confirmed dead and her foster father has told police he believed she had choked to death while drinking milk and that he had removed her body. Wesley Mathews, 37, who hails from Kerala, was re-arrested and is being held on a $1 million bond. He was first arrested after the child was reported missing but was released soon after. At the time, he had said that he had sent the girl out of the house at 3am as punishment for not drinking milk and had not been able to find her when he went out a little later. Sherin, said to have been adopted from an orphanage in Bihar by Wesley and his wife Sini two years ago, was last seen outside the family's home in Richardson city on October 7. The child had developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills. Richardson police on Tuesday announced that remains of a child found in a tunnel beneath a road 1km from the house had been confirmed by medical examiners to be that of Sherin. The cause of death was still to be ascertained. According to the arrest affidavit, Mathews told the police that the child had choked while drinking milk and he removed her body from the house as he "believed she had died". He said he "physically assisted" Sherin in drinking milk when she would not listen to him. "She was coughing and her breathing slowed," the affidavit said. "Eventually, Wesley Mathews no longer felt a pulse on the child and believed she had died," it said. Mathews has been charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony. He voluntarily turned himself in, the police said, and gave a statement that was different than he had initially given. At the time of his first arrest, Mathews was arrested and charged with felony endangerment to a child. He surrendered his passport as a condition of making bond on October 9.