Centre's move to take over Delhi Gymkhana Club leaves staff worried over jobs, future

Anxiety and uncertainty have gripped employees of the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club after the Centre instructed the club to vacate its premises by June 5, with several workers fearing loss of livelihood after decades of service to one of the capital's most prestigious institutions.

Nandan Singh Negi, President of the Gymkhana Employee Welfare Association, stated that the staff was informed on Saturday about the Centre's plan to take over the club premises.

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"We were told about the development yesterday. Staff members have been calling me throughout the night, asking what will happen to them and where they will go," Negi said.

Rameshwar, a staff member who has worked at the club for over 35 years, expressed that the unexpected order has left employees worried about how they will support their families.

"Many of us have spent over three decades here, while others have worked for 10 to 15 years. We do not know how we will sustain our families now," he said, adding that finding another job at this stage of life would be difficult for many workers.

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Several staff members gathered at the Gymkhana Club on Sunday, demanding clarity on the situation.

A housekeeping staff member shared her distress, stating that she had spent her entire life working at the club and was now facing the possibility of losing both her home and job within days.

"I am old now and have dedicated my entire life to this work. Our 'jhuggi' is also set to be demolished on May 26. First, our home, and now our job — how are we going to survive?" she said tearfully.

She added that the workers would be willing to move wherever the club might be relocated in the future.

Retired General P K Sehgal, a member of the club since 1972, described it as one of Delhi's most prestigious clubs and expressed concern over the uncertainty faced by the workers.

"Around 600 workers are employed here, and many are now on the verge of losing their jobs," Sehgal said. He mentioned that the committee members had held a meeting after receiving the notice and decided to challenge the order in court.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has said on Sunday that it will write to the Land and Development Office seeking clarity on several issues.

In an official communication to its members, the club said the Centre has asked it to hand over its premises in Lutyens' Delhi to “strengthen and secure defence infrastructure” and for other public security purposes.

The club also said that it has sought an urgent appointment with the officials of the housing and urban affairs ministry.

“The immediate priority of the club is to ensure that its operations continue without dislocation,” the communication said, adding that further developments would be shared once it receives a response from the government.

The club premises, located at 2 Safdarjung Road in Lutyens' Delhi, were originally leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd, now known as the Delhi Gymkhana Club, for operating a social and sporting institution.

In an order issued on May 22, the Land and Development Office under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs sought "re-entry and resumption" of the land, stating that the site falls within a highly sensitive and strategic area and is urgently required for institutional and governance-related purposes.

The office said the land had originally been leased to the then Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd for operating a social and sporting club, but the President of India exercised powers under the lease deed to terminate the lease and order immediate re-entry of the premises.

According to the order, the entire land parcel, along with all buildings, structures, lawns, and fittings, would vest with the government upon re-entry, with possession scheduled to be taken over on June 5.

Originally founded on July 3, 1913, as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, the institution was established to serve colonial administrators and military officers.

The word ‘Imperial’ was dropped after India gained Independence in 1947, while the existing structures were constructed in the 1930s.