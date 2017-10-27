Cattle on road, child and 2 die

Calcutta: A motorcyclist, his six-year-old daughter and a colleague died in New Town on Thursday in a crash that appeared to have been triggered by an attempt to swerve past a herd of cattle that had strayed onto a key road near City Centre 2.

Cattle from the nearby grasslands roam around the six-lane thoroughfare, called the Major Arterial Road, posing a scare for many a motorist on the stretch.

On Thursday evening, Deepshika Chakraborty, her father Pravat, 37, and his colleague Goutam Patra, 35, were headed to VIP Road to drop Patra after spending the day at Eco Park.

Pravat had bought his motorcycle barely a month ago and was riding with Deepshika seated between him and Goutam.

Trying to avoid the cattle, the bike hit a divider on a stretch where the road takes a sharp turn.

Police said Pravat and Goutam had been wearing helmets that came off as they were not strapped up. Deepshika did not have a helmet, they said.

"All three had suffered head injuries and had lost a lot of blood," said a doctor.