The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > India > Cattle on road, child and 2 die

Cattle on road, child and 2 die
Snehal Sengupta

Calcutta: A motorcyclist, his six-year-old daughter and a colleague died in New Town on Thursday in a crash that appeared to have been triggered by an attempt to swerve past a herd of cattle that had strayed onto a key road near City Centre 2.

Cattle from the nearby grasslands roam around the six-lane thoroughfare, called the Major Arterial Road, posing a scare for many a motorist on the stretch.

On Thursday evening, Deepshika Chakraborty, her father Pravat, 37, and his colleague Goutam Patra, 35, were headed to VIP Road to drop Patra after spending the day at Eco Park.

Pravat had bought his motorcycle barely a month ago and was riding with Deepshika seated between him and Goutam.

Trying to avoid the cattle, the bike hit a divider on a stretch where the road takes a sharp turn.

Police said Pravat and Goutam had been wearing helmets that came off as they were not strapped up. Deepshika did not have a helmet, they said.

"All three had suffered head injuries and had lost a lot of blood," said a doctor.

 More stories in India

  • Shut-up sinks Start-up: Rahul
  • Modi mimic? Shut up
  • Shut up on TV or long arm will reach you
  • 50-year pipedream, Centre tells top court
  • Bengal civil service test age raised
  • Swachh Yogi at Taj
  • Rahul sees double-tap on economy
  • Sena voice for Rahul
  • Marriage up to destiny, says Rahul
  • Ration advice to states
  • Adoption report flagged feeding 'challenge'
  • Warrant cancelled after Hardik appears in court
  • P for political in Swamy PIL
  • Defamation
  • Aadhaar plea
  • Congress sees CPM ploy in BJP 'bogey'
  • Dogs pick love over food
  • Boy dies in school scuffle
  • Head-joined twins surgery
  • SC prod to WhatsApp on violence redress
  • Bonus protest at JNU
  • Rajnath query on Pandit rehab
  • Suicide FIR on minister
  • Swiss attack action
  • Pehlu killer shield slur on Rajasthan
  • Madras HC axe on 700 'fake' lawyers
  • Australia support for Adani
  • Jurassic-era fish lizard fossil found
  • Yogi police book 2 for 'Pak' balloons
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  