Sunday, October 29, 2017
Cash for new IIT seat burst
Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi: The Union cabinet has sanctioned Rs 7,000 crore to six new IITs to help build permanent campuses that are expected to enable them to accommodate 7,200 students by 2020.

The six institutes now have around 1,500 BTech students, each accounting for around 250.

The six IITs, located in Jammu, Palakkad in Kerala, Panaji in Goa, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and Dharwad in Karnataka, have been functioning since 2016. All these institutions are mentored by older IITs and run from temporary campuses.

The mentor institutes have prepared detailed project reports for the construction of the permanent campuses. According to the project reports, Rs 20,304.88 crore will be required for the construction of the permanent campuses over seven years. The government will release the funds for the second phase in 2020.

The permanent campuses will provide hostel facility. Now, the students have to put up in accommodations outside the campus.

The IITs can start full-fledged research programmes after the permanent campuses come up.

A human resource development ministry official said all the state governments, barring that in Goa, had provided land for the permanent campuses. The Goa government has finalised the site.

The cabinet this week approved the creation of the posts of director and registrar in each of these IITs. The HRD ministry will start the process of appointing regular directors.

