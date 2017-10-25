Call to non-BJP states

Sitaram Yechury New Delhi: The CPM on Tuesday urged all non-BJP chief ministers to join hands against what it described as the Narendra Modi government's onslaught on the nation's federal structure, issuing the call amid an internal battle over its relations with other Opposition parties. The immediate provocation seemed to be the Prime Minister's statement in Gujarat on Sunday that the Centre would not give states that "opposed development a single paisa". Another trigger appeared to be a visit by income-tax officials to the production house of Tamil actor Vishal a day after he criticised the BJP in a controversy over Mersal. State BJP leaders have claimed the film's dialogues show GST in poor light. Speaking in Delhi, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the Modi government of using central investigating agencies selectively. While the case of Amit Shah's son, Panama Papers and Birla-Sahara diaries are ignored by the Centre, every allegation against an Opposition leader is acted upon in a blatant misuse of government machinery, Yechury alleged. "We have no problem with anybody investigating. But law and order is a state subject. That is the essence of the federal structure," Yechury said. He added, without referring to specific cases, that when central agencies were pressed in where state governments were doing their job, the intent of the Centre became suspect. Yechury accused Modi of pursuing an agenda of finishing the Opposition to turn India into a presidential form of government with the larger goal of autocratic rule in mind. On the specific issue of federalism, Yechury said while the CPM always strove for "strengthening" the federal structure, things had come to such a pass that everyone had to first "protect" the federalism provided in the Constitution. The CPM plans to co-ordinate with other Opposition parties on the issue ahead of the winter session of Parliament so that it is taken up in both Houses in some form. Tomorrow, the Left parties will meet to draw up plans for protests against demonetisation around November 8, the first anniversary of the exercise that has backfired not only on the Centre but also on the economy.