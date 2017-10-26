'Bring back alive' incentive for forces

Mehbooba Mufti Srinagar: Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has offered to double the reward for security forces if they succeeded in persuading militants to surrender instead of killing them, the promise of the hefty perk coming along with a warning against tit-for-tat attacks on rebel families. Sources said the sop-and-reproach policy appeared to be aimed at checking the slide in her popularity since the Peoples Democratic Party government in Jammu and Kashmir launched a crackdown on militants and pro- azadi activists. Mehbooba's PDP owes its existence to soft separatist rhetoric but the chief minister had to take her gloves off against the pro- azadi activists after the long agitation that followed Hizb commander Burhan Wani's encounter death last year and the subsequent surge in militancy. The chief minister said the forces should try and motivate the militants to surrender. "When you get an opportunity where a local militant is ready, before or during an encounter, to surrender... I will give you double the reward for bringing him back alive," she told a gathering on Wednesday at the Police Training School, Manigam, in Ganderbal, central Kashmir. Police sources said the forces get Rs 12.5 lakh for killing A++ category militants and Rs 7.5 lakh for killing A+ category militant. They are also entitled to Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for killing A, B and C category militants. Mehbooba then referred to the death of a PDP worker in Shopian, south Kashmir, and the tit-for-tat retaliatory attacks by both police and the rebels that followed earlier this month. The family of the PDP worker is believed to have killed a militant, after which hundreds of people raided his house and set it on fire. The forces had hit back by raiding and ransacking houses of militants and their sympathisers. "I should not get any complaint that if a militant was not found (in a house) or had fled or had ransacked the house (of policemen or political workers), we did the same.... There should be a difference between our deeds and those of the militants.... We should not do that. We follow the law," Mehbooba said. "I have said it before, killing a militant is easy, but eradicating militancy is very difficult. If you want to end militancy, you shall have to win the hearts of the people and take the people along." Killing "four, eight, 50 or 100" militants will not end militancy, the chief minister said. "(That) is not going to happen."