Bowled over by Ziva

Ziva singing the song Bangalore: Little Ziva Singh Dhoni has delivered such a performance that her dad and mom will soon be faced with a question that cricket selectors usually grapple with: should she be fielded to sing in a temple in Kerala? Ziva is all of two years and eight months old but a Malayalam film song she sung has so charmed the authorities of the temple that they want to invite her to perform at an upcoming festival. A video posted on Tuesday showed cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter singing the song, Ambalapuzha Unnikannanodu Nee, in an endearing manner. Ambalapuzha Unnikannan is a reference to Lord Krishna when he was a child, and one of the most famous Krishna temples in Kerala is located in Ambalapuzha (which translates as river by the temple) in Alappuzha district in south Kerala. The song from the 1991 movie Adwaitham, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Mohanlal and Revathi, is about a girl running to the lord to share his divine love. The song, featuring a supporting actor and actress, was originally sung by the playback singers Chitra and M.G. Sreekumar. The version by Ziva has so far attracted 2.75 lakh views on the child's Instagram page. A copy on YouTube has notched up 3.8 lakh views till date. The video posted on Tuesday is tagged @mahi7781 and @sakshisingh_r with the caption that Ziva was taught to sing by her Malayali nanny "Sheila aunty", which explains how the child came across the song. The Dhonis have not yet commented publicly on the song. Asked how they had established whether the video was genuine, Ajith Kumar, a senior official of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that governs many temples in south Kerala, told The Telegraph that they did run a few random checks. "Since the post is tagged to both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, and there has been no denial from the family, we are confident that this is Ziva," he said. A source in Ranchi, where the Dhonis are based, said: "Ziva is closer to Sheila than anyone else. The nanny had been working at Sakshi's place even before she got married. After her marriage to Dhoni, Sheila also moved to Ranchi and has been living with them. Sheila is family to them." The administrators of Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple in Alappuzha have asked the TDB to send out a formal invite to the cricketer to try and bring Ziva to a 12-day festival in January that attracts top-notch musicians. TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the board was keen on inviting Ziva. "We will have to first send a formal invitation and expect a positive response," he said. Another TDB official said there was "tremendous interest" in getting the child to sing the song at the temple as it was "very unusual for a non-Malayali child to pick up the lines". This isn't Ziva's first brush with fame. The child already counts Virat Kohli as her fan. While India's cricket captain had shared a video of him with the kid at Dhoni's Ranchi home, Anupam Kher, who played Dhoni's father in the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, has described her as an "entertainer". Earlier this month, Ziva stole the show at the Celebrity Classico football match between the Indian cricket team and a Bollywood side. Videos of Ziva carrying a bottle of water for her father and playing with Kohli had gone viral soon after the event.