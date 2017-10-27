Bonus protest at JNU

New Delhi: A University Grants Commission directive asking all central universities to recover the festive season bonuses paid to their non-teaching staff over the past two years has sparked an agitation. Over 100 employees staged a dharna on the JNU campus on Thursday under the banner of the United Sangharsh Morcha, a body of Group C and Group D staff. The staff association at Aligarh Muslim University has written to the vice-chancellor against recovering the bonuses. Delhi University staff are likely to protest next week. The yearly bonus is given during the Vijaya Dashami-Diwali season, and only the lower-rung non-teaching staff receive it. Last year, JNU staff had received Rs 6,907 as bonus, Morcha president Basant Sharma said. "Diwali is over but the university (JNU) is yet to give us the bonus for this year. And now the UGC has asked universities to recover the bonuses we received in 2015-16 and 2016-17. This is a denial of our rights. We will not let it happen," Sharma said. Last week, the commission had written to all the central universities saying the government had not approved the bonus for employees of autonomous bodies for 2015-16 and 2016-17, so the sums should be recovered if paid. The reason behind the Centre's decision is not clear. None of the 40 central universities, which together have more than 10,000 non-teaching staff, has yet acted on the directive. At JNU, the Morcha also protested the delay in the announcement of revised pay scales for non-teaching staff in the autonomous institutions. The government had this month announced revised pay packages for university and college teachers but not for other staff. The Morcha also demanded that JNU fill all its vacant 200 non-teaching posts. Sharma accused the main staff association at the university of failing to take the matter up with the administration.