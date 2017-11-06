Blame it on Indira

New Delhi: Narendra Modi has zeroed in on the culprit responsible for inflicting demonetisation on Indians a year ago: Indira Gandhi. "Had she done note ban when needed, I would not have had to carry out this big task," PTI quoted Prime Minister Modi as telling a poll rally in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. This is not the first time that the Prime Minister has indicated that the former Prime Minister did not have the stomach to do what he did. The new element is the suggestion that others are responsible for Modi's unpalatable decisions - a preview was on display in Gujarat last month when he said "the Congress is an equal partner in the decision" on the goods and services tax that has upset traders. On Sunday, it was the turn of the demonetisation whose first anniversary falls this week. The Prime Minister said Indira refused to carry out the note ban after a panel had recommended it, suggesting her party's interests were kept over that of the nation. Modi seemed to be referring to a 1971 episode narrated by a former bureaucrat, Madhav Godbole, in a book. It claims that when Y.B. Chavan, the then finance minister, drew Indira's attention to a recommendation for a note ban in an interim report, she asked him: "Are no more elections to be fought by the Congress?" The interim report was submitted in December 1970 when the clouds of war that led to the creation of Bangladesh a year later were looming. Demonetisation and the resultant chaos then would have played havoc with the military preparations. Besides, the jury is still out on the benefits of note bans.