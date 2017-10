New Delhi: The BJP on Friday accused the Congress of confusing media freedom with criminal activities after the Opposition party portrayed the arrest of journalist Vinod Verma as an attack on the media.

"It is utterly shameful that the Congress is confused between media freedom and criminal activities.... Attempt to blackmail is a serious criminal offence and the Congress is showing its political bankruptcy by defending it," spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said. PTI