BJP plans DeMo Day

Arun Jaitley at the news conference at the BJP headquarters.

Picture by Prem Singh New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday that the BJP would celebrate November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, as "anti-black money day" and generate public opinion in favour of the government's "bold" move. The decision is being seen as an attempt to counter the Opposition's plan to mark November 8 as "black day". Jaitley claimed the Narendra Modi government had taken several steps against black money and accused the Congress of not taking any significant action against the menace when in power. "The party is in support of the steps taken by the government and so to generate public opinion in favour of the bold moves taken by the government, party leaders from top to bottom will travel across the country and participate in events (on November 8)," the finance minister told journalists at the BJP headquarters. BJP leaders said the "anti-black money" event would try to portray the Congress and other Opposition parties as supporters of corruption and black money and tell the people how Modi's government and party were working hard to clean the system. Asked whether the need was felt for a renewed campaign against black money because people didn't believe that demonetisation had served its stated purpose, Jaitley said it was a sustained movement. "This campaign will continue because it is part of the larger fight against black money," he said. Jaitley said the objective of demonetisation was not confiscation of money but to squeeze cash, promote digital transactions and increase the tax base. He said that after the note recall, the goods and services tax would make generation of cash difficult. He accused the Congress of failing to understand the objective behind demonetisation and alleged the party had favoured an excessive-cash economy and reconciled with a shady economy. "The fight against black money cannot be achieved through baby steps," Jaitley said. "If the Opposition is pro-excessive-cash economy and against the black money campaign, then surely the BJP will campaign against this," he said. Asked about the Congress's allegation that demonetisation was a disaster, Jaitley said: "Those who ruined the nation are now giving sermons." Responding to questions on the Election Commission being targeted by the Congress for delaying the declaration of the Gujarat election dates, Jaitley said enforcing the model code of conduct for 70-80 days would be against democracy. "The EC is duty-bound to act as per law. The EC is not supposed to be browbeaten by a disgruntled and losing political party," he said.