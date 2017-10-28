BJP knocks on doors

Amit Shah New Delhi: The BJP has launched a door-to-door campaign in Gujarat to reach out to its disgruntled supporters, with party chief Amit Shah personally monitoring the drive, sources said. They added that the party had drawn up a long list of prominent people who are known to be BJP supporters but seem to have turned against the party because of a lack of communication. "Many of our supporters are upset with the party for various reasons. While the traders are angry because of the demonetisation and the goods and services tax, some others are complaining the party has ignored them. We are sure they will be assuaged once we reach out and talk to them," a senior BJP leader from Gujarat said. He added that Shah was leading the drive himself and had personally got in touch with several prominent people who wield influence in their localities. Other senior BJP leaders in the state too have been asked to reach out to voters whom they haven't met in years. In many instances, sources said, discontented voters are being connected to Shah over the phone to assuage their grievances. Recently, a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a BJP supporter in Vadodara was leaked to boost the outreach campaign and send out a message that the party leadership cares for its grassroots supporters. "We are sure the leaked conversation has succeeded in sending out a very positive message. We are confident that many of those upset with the party would eventually press the lotus button," a senior BJP politician in Delhi said. The outreach was conceived after the party's own surveys suggested that the BJP faced a tough battle in its citadel this time. All BJP functionaries at every level have been asked to try their best to win back the aggrieved supporters. Party managers in Delhi said they could not afford a defeat in Gujarat as it would convey to the country that the "Modi magic" had failed and make the party vulnerable in the 2019 general election.