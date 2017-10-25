BJP daily eye on Gujarat

New Delhi: The BJP is taking the help of professionals to survey daily the political trends in each of the 182 Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Gujarat and trying to immediately take corrective measures, sources said. The single-minded focus on the state where the BJP has ruled uninterrupted for 19 years reflects the unpredictable turn the battle has taken, the sources added. Although the BJP has a strong organisation in the state, deep down to the booth level, the party felt that a professional agency had to be hired to provide an "unbiased" and "objective" assessment daily. "We have sensed that the election this time is not going to be easy and so we are not taking any chances. We had used this agency in Uttar Pradesh and its feedback was found valuable," a BJP leader said, declining to name the firm. While the use of professional agencies in elections is not new, the BJP doing so in what was considered as an impregnable fortress has drawn attention. A decisive factor appears to be a fear that OBCs, Dalits and Patels might desert the party. The leader said agency had been tasked to conduct surveys on how voters were reacting to political meetings, both by the BJP and the Opposition, in each constituency. Opinion is divided among analysts on whether last-mile meetings can influence voters who have already made up their mind. But an immediate as well as ongoing factor does exist in Gujarat. The goods and services tax (GST) is perceived to have upset the trading community, considered a traditional base of the BJP. The agency is paying particular attention to the mood related to the GST. Another factor being gauged is the impact of the sops being announced by the BJP government in the state. Using a window thrown open by the Election Commission's decision not to announce the poll schedule earlier this month, the Gujarat government announced several sops on Monday, too. "Most of the announcements and political speeches being made by central and state leaders are being tailored on basis of the feedback provided by the agency," the leader said. BJP insiders said that in addition to the Congress factor, the accumulated anti-incumbency from three consecutive terms in power was posing a big challenge and so party managers were working overtime to nullify the impact. Another issue, BJP leaders said, was Modi's absence from the state. They felt that with Modi shifting to Delhi after becoming Prime Minister, Gujarat did not have a leader with a similar appeal and people connect. "We are sure Modi will campaign extensively and people, despite their deep anger with the state government, will forget everything and vote for the BJP," a senior leader said.